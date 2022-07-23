A particle has rest mass kg and momentum kgm/s.
(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?
(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?
(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?
A particle has rest mass kg and momentum kgm/s.
(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?
(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?
(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?
A proton (rest mass kg) has total energy that is times its rest energy. What are (a) the kinetic energy of the proton; (b) the magnitude of the momentum of the proton; (c) the speed of the proton?
A proton has momentum with magnitude p0 when its speed is 0.400c. In terms of p0, what is the magnitude of the proton's momentum when its speed is doubled to 0.800c?
Electrons are accelerated through a potential difference of kV, so that their kinetic energy is eV.
(a) What is the ratio of the speed of an electron having this energy to the speed of light, ?
(b) What would the speed be if it were computed from the principles of classical mechanics?
Relativistic Baseball. Calculate the magnitude of the force required to give a 0.145 kg baseball an acceleration a = 1.00 m/s2 in the direction of the baseball's initial velocity when this velocity has a magnitude of (a) 10.0 m/s; (c) 0.990c.
A source of electromagnetic radiation is moving in a radial direction relative to you. The frequency you measure is 1.25 times the frequency measured in the rest frame of the source. What is the speed of the source relative to you? Is the source moving toward you or away from you?