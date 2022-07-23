A proton (rest mass kg) has total energy that is times its rest energy. What are (a) the kinetic energy of the proton; (b) the magnitude of the momentum of the proton; (c) the speed of the proton?
Relativistic Baseball. Calculate the magnitude of the force required to give a 0.145 kg baseball an acceleration a = 1.00 m/s2 in the direction of the baseball's initial velocity when this velocity has a magnitude of (a) 10.0 m/s; (c) 0.990c.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Relativistic Effects
Acceleration
A proton has momentum with magnitude p0 when its speed is 0.400c. In terms of p0, what is the magnitude of the proton's momentum when its speed is doubled to 0.800c?
Two particles are created in a high-energy accelerator and move off in opposite directions. The speed of one particle, as measured in the laboratory, is 0.650c, and the speed of each particle relative to the other is 0.950c. What is the speed of the second particle, as measured in the laboratory?
Tell It to the Judge. (a) How fast must you be approaching a red traffic light (λ = 675 nm) for it to appear yellow (λ = 575 nm)? Express your answer in terms of the speed of light. (b) If you used this as a reason not to get a ticket for running a red light, how much of a fine would you get for speeding? Assume that the fine is \$1.00 for each kilometer per hour that your speed exceeds the posted limit of 90 km/h.
A force is applied to a particle along its direction of motion. At what speed is the magnitude of force required to produce a given acceleration twice as great as the force required to produce the same acceleration when the particle is at rest? Express your answer in terms of the speed of light.
A source of electromagnetic radiation is moving in a radial direction relative to you. The frequency you measure is 1.25 times the frequency measured in the rest frame of the source. What is the speed of the source relative to you? Is the source moving toward you or away from you?