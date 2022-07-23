Textbook Question
A photon of green light has a wavelength of nm. Find the photon's frequency, magnitude of momentum, and energy. Express the energy in both joules and electron volts.
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A photon of green light has a wavelength of nm. Find the photon's frequency, magnitude of momentum, and energy. Express the energy in both joules and electron volts.
The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the stopping potential in volts.
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the wavelength of this photon? In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does it lie?
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the energy of this photon? Give your answer in joules and in electron volts.