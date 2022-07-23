Skip to main content
Ch 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as Particles
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as ParticlesProblem 8a
Chapter 37, Problem 8a

The photoelectric work function of potassium is 2.32.3 eV. If light that has a wavelength of 190190 nm falls on potassium, find the stopping potential in volts.

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the concept of the photoelectric effect. When light falls on a material, it can eject electrons if the energy of the photons is greater than the work function of the material. The stopping potential is the potential needed to stop these ejected electrons.
Calculate the energy of the incoming photons using the formula: \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant \( (6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ Js}) \), \( c \) is the speed of light \( (3 \times 10^8 \text{ m/s}) \), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of the light \( (190 \text{ nm} = 190 \times 10^{-9} \text{ m}) \).
Convert the energy of the photons from joules to electron volts (eV) using the conversion factor \( 1 \, \text{eV} = 1.602 \, imes 10^{-19} \, \text{J} \).
Determine the kinetic energy of the ejected electrons using the equation: \( KE = E_{photon} - \text{work function} \). The work function of potassium is given as 2.3 eV.
The stopping potential \( V_s \) is equal to the kinetic energy of the ejected electrons divided by the charge of an electron. Use the formula: \( V_s = \frac{KE}{e} \), where \( e \) is the elementary charge \( (1.602 \times 10^{-19} \text{ C}) \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photoelectric Effect

The photoelectric effect occurs when light shines on a material and ejects electrons from its surface. The energy of the incoming photons must be greater than the material's work function to release electrons. This phenomenon is crucial for understanding how light can cause electron emission and is foundational in quantum physics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:40
The Doppler Effect

Work Function

The work function is the minimum energy required to remove an electron from the surface of a material. It is specific to each material and is measured in electron volts (eV). In the context of the photoelectric effect, the work function determines the threshold frequency or wavelength of light needed to eject electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:30
Intro to Wave Functions

Stopping Potential

Stopping potential is the voltage required to stop the most energetic photoelectrons emitted from a material due to the photoelectric effect. It is calculated using the energy difference between the incoming photons and the work function. The stopping potential provides insight into the kinetic energy of the emitted electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:12
Distance to Stop a Point Charge
Related Practice
Textbook Question

X rays with initial wavelength 0.06650.0665 nm undergo Compton scattering. What is the longest wavelength found in the scattered x rays? At which scattering angle is this wavelength observed?

1704
views
Textbook Question

A laser used to weld detached retinas emits light with a wavelength of 652652 nm in pulses that are 20.020.0 ms in duration. The average power during each pulse is 0.6000.600 W. How much energy is in each pulse in joules? In electron volts?

1369
views
Textbook Question

The photoelectric work function of potassium is 2.32.3 eV. If light that has a wavelength of 190190 nm falls on potassium, find the kinetic energy, in electron volts, of the most energetic electrons ejected.

2054
views
Textbook Question

The cathode-ray tubes that generated the picture in early color televisions were sources of x rays. If the acceleration voltage in a television tube is 15.015.0 kV, what are the shortest-wavelength x rays produced by the television?

1398
views
Textbook Question

A photon has momentum of magnitude 8.24×10288.24\(\times\)10^{-28} kg-m/s. What is the wavelength of this photon? In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does it lie?

1396
views
Textbook Question

A photon has momentum of magnitude 8.24×10288.24\(\times\)10^{-28} kg-m/s. What is the energy of this photon? Give your answer in joules and in electron volts.

1274
views