X rays with initial wavelength nm undergo Compton scattering. What is the longest wavelength found in the scattered x rays? At which scattering angle is this wavelength observed?
The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the stopping potential in volts.
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Key Concepts
Photoelectric Effect
Work Function
Stopping Potential
A laser used to weld detached retinas emits light with a wavelength of nm in pulses that are ms in duration. The average power during each pulse is W. How much energy is in each pulse in joules? In electron volts?
The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the kinetic energy, in electron volts, of the most energetic electrons ejected.
The cathode-ray tubes that generated the picture in early color televisions were sources of x rays. If the acceleration voltage in a television tube is kV, what are the shortest-wavelength x rays produced by the television?
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the wavelength of this photon? In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does it lie?
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the energy of this photon? Give your answer in joules and in electron volts.