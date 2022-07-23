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Ch 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as Particles
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as ParticlesProblem 1
Chapter 37, Problem 1

A photon of green light has a wavelength of 520520 nm. Find the photon's frequency, magnitude of momentum, and energy. Express the energy in both joules and electron volts.

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1
To find the frequency of the photon, use the formula \( c = \lambda \nu \), where \( c \) is the speed of light (approximately \( 3 \times 10^8 \) m/s), \( \lambda \) is the wavelength (520 nm, which needs to be converted to meters), and \( \nu \) is the frequency. Rearrange the formula to solve for frequency: \( \nu = \frac{c}{\lambda} \).
Convert the wavelength from nanometers to meters by using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ nm} = 1 \times 10^{-9} \text{ m} \). Thus, \( 520 \text{ nm} = 520 \times 10^{-9} \text{ m} \).
To find the momentum of the photon, use the formula \( p = \frac{h}{\lambda} \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant (approximately \( 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ J} \cdot \text{s} \)) and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength in meters.
To find the energy of the photon in joules, use the formula \( E = h \nu \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant and \( \nu \) is the frequency you calculated earlier.
To convert the energy from joules to electron volts, use the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ eV} = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \text{ J} \). Divide the energy in joules by this conversion factor to get the energy in electron volts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave-Particle Duality

Wave-particle duality is the concept that every particle or quantum entity exhibits both wave and particle properties. For photons, this means they have a wavelength and can also be described by their momentum and energy. Understanding this duality is crucial for calculating the frequency, momentum, and energy of a photon.
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Frequency-Wavelength Relationship

The frequency-wavelength relationship is described by the equation c = λν, where c is the speed of light, λ is the wavelength, and ν is the frequency. This relationship allows us to calculate the frequency of a photon when its wavelength is known, using the constant speed of light in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
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Photon Energy and Momentum

Photon energy is given by E = hν, where h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 Js) and ν is the frequency. Momentum is calculated using p = E/c. Energy can be expressed in joules or electron volts (1 eV = 1.602 x 10^-19 J). These formulas are essential for determining the energy and momentum of a photon from its frequency.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A laser used to weld detached retinas emits light with a wavelength of 652652 nm in pulses that are 20.020.0 ms in duration. The average power during each pulse is 0.6000.600 W. How much energy is in each pulse in joules? In electron volts?

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Textbook Question

A photon has momentum of magnitude 8.24×10288.24\(\times\)10^{-28} kg-m/s. What is the wavelength of this photon? In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does it lie?

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Textbook Question

A photon has momentum of magnitude 8.24×10288.24\(\times\)10^{-28} kg-m/s. What is the energy of this photon? Give your answer in joules and in electron volts.

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