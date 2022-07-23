A photon scatters in the backward direction (°) from a free proton that is initially at rest. What must the wavelength of the incident photon be if it is to undergo a change in wavelength as a result of the scattering?
Ch 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as Particles
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as ParticlesProblem 221
Chapter 37, Problem 221
An ultrashort pulse has a duration of fs and produces light at a wavelength of nm. What are the momentum and momentum uncertainty of a single photon in the pulse?
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Step 1: Calculate the energy of a single photon using the formula \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant (\( 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \, \text{J·s} \)), \( c \) is the speed of light (\( 3.00 \times 10^8 \, \text{m/s} \)), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength (556 nm, converted to meters as \( 556 \times 10^{-9} \)).
Step 2: Use the relationship between energy and momentum for a photon, \( p = \frac{E}{c} \), to calculate the momentum of a single photon. Substitute the energy \( E \) from Step 1 and the speed of light \( c \).
Step 3: Determine the uncertainty in energy \( \Delta E \) using the time-energy uncertainty principle \( \Delta E \cdot \Delta t \geq \frac{\hbar}{2} \), where \( \Delta t \) is the pulse duration (9.00 fs, converted to seconds as \( 9.00 \times 10^{-15} \)) and \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant (\( \hbar = \frac{h}{2\pi} \)).
Step 4: Relate the uncertainty in energy \( \Delta E \) to the uncertainty in momentum \( \Delta p \) using the formula \( \Delta p = \frac{\Delta E}{c} \). Substitute \( \Delta E \) from Step 3 and the speed of light \( c \).
Step 5: Summarize the results: the momentum \( p \) of a single photon is calculated in Step 2, and the momentum uncertainty \( \Delta p \) is calculated in Step 4. These values depend on the given wavelength and pulse duration.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Photon Momentum
The momentum of a photon is given by the equation p = E/c, where E is the energy of the photon and c is the speed of light. The energy can be calculated using E = hc/λ, where h is Planck's constant and λ is the wavelength. For a photon with a wavelength of 556 nm, this relationship allows us to determine its momentum.
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Uncertainty Principle
Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle states that the more precisely the position of a particle is known, the less precisely its momentum can be known, and vice versa. This principle is crucial in quantum mechanics and can be expressed mathematically as ΔxΔp ≥ ħ/2, where Δx is the uncertainty in position, Δp is the uncertainty in momentum, and ħ is the reduced Planck's constant.
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Pulse Duration and Frequency
The duration of an ultrashort pulse is related to its frequency spread, which can be understood through the Fourier transform. A shorter pulse duration corresponds to a broader range of frequencies, leading to greater uncertainty in the energy and, consequently, the momentum of the photons. This relationship is essential for calculating the momentum uncertainty of the photons in the pulse.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
A horizontal beam of laser light of wavelength nm passes through a narrow slit that has width mm. The intensity of the light is measured on a vertical screen that is m from the slit.
(a) What is the minimum uncertainty in the vertical component of the momentum of each photon in the beam after the photon has passed through the slit?
(b) Use the result of part (a) to estimate the width of the central diffraction maximum that is observed on the screen.
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Textbook Question
An electron and a positron are moving toward each other and each has speed in the lab frame. What is the kinetic energy of each particle?
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