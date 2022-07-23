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Ch 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave Functions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave FunctionsProblem 10
Chapter 39, Problem 10

A proton is in a box of width LL. What must the width of the box be for the ground­-level energy to be 5.05.0 MeV, a typi­cal value for the energy with which the particles in a nucleus are bound? Compare your result to the size of a nucleus — that is, on the order of 101410^{-14} m.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves the quantum mechanical concept of a particle in a box. The energy levels for a particle in a one-dimensional box are given by the formula: E=n2h28mL2, where n is the quantum number (for the ground state, n=1), h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle (proton in this case), and L is the width of the box.
Step 2: Rearrange the formula to solve for L. For the ground state (n=1), the energy formula simplifies to: L=h28mE. Substitute the given energy value (E=5.0MeV) into the equation.
Step 3: Convert the energy from MeV to joules, as the formula requires SI units. Use the conversion factor: 1MeV=1.602x10-13J. Multiply 5.0MeV by this factor to get the energy in joules.
Step 4: Use the mass of the proton, m=1.67x10-27kg, and Planck's constant, h=6.626x10-34Js, to calculate L using the rearranged formula.
Step 5: Compare the calculated width of the box (L) to the typical size of a nucleus, which is on the order of 10-14m. Discuss whether the calculated width is consistent with the physical size of a nucleus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Mechanics

Quantum mechanics is the branch of physics that deals with the behavior of particles at the atomic and subatomic levels. It introduces concepts such as wave-particle duality and quantization of energy levels, which are essential for understanding how particles like protons behave in confined spaces, such as a box.
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Particle in a Box Model

The particle in a box model is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics that describes a particle confined to a one-dimensional box with infinitely high walls. This model helps to determine the quantized energy levels of the particle, which depend on the width of the box and the mass of the particle, allowing us to calculate the conditions for specific energy states.
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Energy Quantization

Energy quantization refers to the principle that a particle can only occupy certain discrete energy levels rather than a continuous range. In the context of the particle in a box, the energy levels are determined by the width of the box and the mass of the particle, which is crucial for calculating the required box width for a given energy, such as 5.0 MeV.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When a hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from the n=2n = 2 to the n=1n = 1 level, a photon with λ=122λ=122 nm is emitted.

(a) If the atom is modeled as an electron in a one-­dimensional box, what is the width of the box in order for the n=2n = 2 to n=1n = 1 transi­tion to correspond to emission of a photon of this energy?

(b) For a box with the width calculated in part (a), what is the ground­ state energy? How does this correspond to the ground ­state energy of a hydrogen atom?

(c) Do you think a one­-dimensional box is a good model for a hydrogen atom? Explain. (Hint: Compare the spacing between adjacent energy levels as a function of nn.)

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Textbook Question

Let ψ1ψ_1 and ψ2ψ_2 be two solutions of Eq. (40.2340.23) [h22md2ψ(x)dx2+U(x)ψ(x)=Eψ(x)-\(\frac{h^2}{2m}\]\frac{d^2\psi(x)}{dx^2}\)+U\(\left\)(x\(\right\))\(\psi\[\left\)(x\(\right\))=E\(\psi\]\left\)(x\(\right\))] with energies E1E_1 and E2E_2 respectively, where E1E2E_1≠E_2. Is ψ=Aψ1+Bψ2ψ = Aψ_1 + Bψ_2, where AA and BB are nonzero constants, a solution to Eq. (40.2340.23)? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

A particle in a box is a billiard ball (m=0.20m = 0.20 kg) and the box has a width of 1.31.3 m, the size of a billiard table. (Assume that the billiard ball slides without friction rather than rolls; that is, ignore the rotational kinetic energy.) What is the difference in energy between the n=2n = 2 and n=1n = 1 levels? Are quantum­ mechanical effects important for the game of billiards?

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Textbook Question

Recall that (ψ2)dx(|ψ|^2)dx is the probability of finding the par­ticle that has normalized wave function ψ(x)ψ(x) in the interval xx to x+dxx+dx. Consider a particle in a box with rigid walls at x=0x = 0 and x=Lx = L. Let the particle be in the ground level and use ψnψ_n as given in Eq. (40.3540.35) ψn(x)=2Lsin[(nπxL)]\(\psi\)_{n}(x)=\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{L}\)}sin[(\(\frac{n\pi x}{L}\))] where n=1,2,3,n=1,2,3,\(\ldots\).

(a) For which values of xx, if any, in the range from 00 to LL is the probability of finding the particle zero?

(b) For which values of xx is the probability highest?

(c) In parts (a) and (b) are your answers consistent with Fig. 40.1240.12? Explain.

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Textbook Question

(a) Find the lowest energy level for a particle in a box if the particle is a billiard ball (m=0.20m = 0.20 kg) and the box has a width of 1.31.3 m, the size of a billiard table. (Assume that the billiard ball slides without friction rather than rolls; that is, ignore the rotational kinetic energy.)

(b) Since the energy in part (a) is all kinetic, to what speed does this correspond? How much time would it take at this speed for the ball to move from one side of the table to the other?

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Textbook Question

An electron in a one­-dimensional box has ground ­state energy 2.002.00 eV. What is the wavelength of the photon absorbed when the electron makes a transition to the second excited state?

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