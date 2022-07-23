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Ch 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave Functions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave FunctionsProblem 9ab
Chapter 39, Problem 9ab

(a) Find the lowest energy level for a particle in a box if the particle is a billiard ball (m=0.20m = 0.20 kg) and the box has a width of 1.31.3 m, the size of a billiard table. (Assume that the billiard ball slides without friction rather than rolls; that is, ignore the rotational kinetic energy.)
(b) Since the energy in part (a) is all kinetic, to what speed does this correspond? How much time would it take at this speed for the ball to move from one side of the table to the other?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a quantum mechanics problem involving a particle in a one-dimensional box. The energy levels for a particle in a box are quantized and given by the formula: E_n = (n² * h²) / (8 * m * L²), where n is the quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle, and L is the width of the box. For part (a), we need to calculate the lowest energy level (n = 1).
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the energy formula for part (a). Use m = 0.20 kg, L = 1.3 m, and h = 6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ J·s. The formula becomes: E₁ = (1² * (6.626 × 10⁻³⁴)²) / (8 * 0.20 * (1.3)²). Simplify the expression to find E₁.
Step 3: For part (b), since the energy is all kinetic, use the relationship between kinetic energy and speed: E = (1/2) * m * v². Rearrange this formula to solve for v: v = √(2 * E / m). Substitute the value of E₁ from part (a) and m = 0.20 kg to calculate the speed. Then, calculate the time it takes for the ball to move across the table using the formula: t = L / v, where L = 1.3 m.
Step 4: For part (c), calculate the energy difference between the n = 2 and n = 1 levels using the formula: ΔE = E₂ - E₁. Substitute n = 2 into the energy formula: E₂ = (2² * h²) / (8 * m * L²). Then subtract E₁ from E₂ to find ΔE.
Step 5: For part (d), consider the magnitude of the energy levels and the speed of the billiard ball. Compare these quantum mechanical results to the classical behavior of a billiard ball. Discuss whether the quantum effects (such as quantized energy levels) are significant or negligible in the context of a macroscopic object like a billiard ball.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Particle in a Box Model

The particle in a box model is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics that describes a particle confined to a one-dimensional box with infinitely high potential walls. This model allows us to calculate the quantized energy levels of the particle, which depend on the width of the box and the mass of the particle. The energy levels are given by the formula E_n = (n^2 * h^2) / (8 * m * L^2), where n is a quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass, and L is the width of the box.
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Kinetic Energy and Speed

Kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v^2, where m is the mass and v is the speed of the object. In the context of the billiard ball, the total energy calculated from the particle in a box model corresponds to its kinetic energy. By rearranging the kinetic energy formula, we can determine the speed of the ball, which is essential for understanding its motion across the billiard table.
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Quantum Mechanics and Classical Systems

Quantum mechanics governs the behavior of particles at very small scales, where effects like quantization and wave-particle duality become significant. In contrast, classical mechanics describes the motion of larger objects, such as billiard balls, where quantum effects are typically negligible. The question of whether quantum-mechanical effects are important for billiards highlights the distinction between the quantum behavior of particles and the classical behavior we observe in everyday life, suggesting that for macroscopic objects like billiard balls, classical physics is usually sufficient.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When a hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from the n=2n = 2 to the n=1n = 1 level, a photon with λ=122λ=122 nm is emitted.

(a) If the atom is modeled as an electron in a one-­dimensional box, what is the width of the box in order for the n=2n = 2 to n=1n = 1 transi­tion to correspond to emission of a photon of this energy?

(b) For a box with the width calculated in part (a), what is the ground­ state energy? How does this correspond to the ground ­state energy of a hydrogen atom?

(c) Do you think a one­-dimensional box is a good model for a hydrogen atom? Explain. (Hint: Compare the spacing between adjacent energy levels as a function of nn.)

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Textbook Question

Let ψ1ψ_1 and ψ2ψ_2 be two solutions of Eq. (40.2340.23) [h22md2ψ(x)dx2+U(x)ψ(x)=Eψ(x)-\(\frac{h^2}{2m}\]\frac{d^2\psi(x)}{dx^2}\)+U\(\left\)(x\(\right\))\(\psi\[\left\)(x\(\right\))=E\(\psi\]\left\)(x\(\right\))] with energies E1E_1 and E2E_2 respectively, where E1E2E_1≠E_2. Is ψ=Aψ1+Bψ2ψ = Aψ_1 + Bψ_2, where AA and BB are nonzero constants, a solution to Eq. (40.2340.23)? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

A particle in a box is a billiard ball (m=0.20m = 0.20 kg) and the box has a width of 1.31.3 m, the size of a billiard table. (Assume that the billiard ball slides without friction rather than rolls; that is, ignore the rotational kinetic energy.) What is the difference in energy between the n=2n = 2 and n=1n = 1 levels? Are quantum­ mechanical effects important for the game of billiards?

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Textbook Question

A proton is in a box of width LL. What must the width of the box be for the ground­-level energy to be 5.05.0 MeV, a typi­cal value for the energy with which the particles in a nucleus are bound? Compare your result to the size of a nucleus — that is, on the order of 101410^{-14} m.

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Textbook Question

A particle is described by a wave function ψ(x)=Aeαx2\(\psi\)(x)=Ae^{-\(\alpha\) x^2}, where AA and αα are real, positive constants. If the value of αα is increased, what effect does this have on (a) the particle’s uncer­tainty in position and (b) the particle’s uncertainty in momentum? Explain your answers.

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Textbook Question

Consider a wave function given by ψ(x)=Asinkxψ(x) = A sinkx, where k=2π/λ k = 2π/λ and AA is a real constant.

(a) For what values of xx is there the highest probability of finding the particle described by this wave function? Explain.

(b) For which values of xx is the probability zero? Explain.

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