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Ch 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave Functions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave FunctionsProblem 9cd
Chapter 39, Problem 9cd

A particle in a box is a billiard ball (m=0.20m = 0.20 kg) and the box has a width of 1.31.3 m, the size of a billiard table. (Assume that the billiard ball slides without friction rather than rolls; that is, ignore the rotational kinetic energy.) What is the difference in energy between the n=2n = 2 and n=1n = 1 levels? Are quantum­ mechanical effects important for the game of billiards?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem and identify the key concepts. This problem involves the quantum mechanics of a particle in a one-dimensional box. The energy levels for a particle in a box are quantized and given by the formula: En = (n2h2)/(8mL2), where n is the quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle, and L is the width of the box.
Step 2: For part (a), calculate the lowest energy level (n = 1). Substitute the given values: m = 0.20 kg, L = 1.3 m, and h = 6.626 × 10-34 J·s into the formula. The calculation involves squaring the quantum number n, multiplying by h2, and dividing by 8mL2. Simplify the expression to find E1.
Step 3: For part (b), relate the energy to the speed of the particle. Since the energy is all kinetic, use the kinetic energy formula: E = (1/2)mv2. Solve for v by rearranging the formula: v = sqrt((2E)/m). Substitute the value of E1 from part (a) and the mass m to calculate the speed. Then, calculate the time it takes for the ball to move across the table using the formula: t = L/v, where L is the width of the table.
Step 4: For part (c), calculate the energy difference between the n = 2 and n = 1 levels. Use the energy formula for a particle in a box: En = (n2h2)/(8mL2). Compute E2 for n = 2 and subtract E1 to find the energy difference: ΔE = E2 - E1.
Step 5: For part (d), assess the significance of quantum-mechanical effects. Compare the energy levels and the speed of the billiard ball to typical macroscopic scales. Discuss whether the quantization of energy levels has a noticeable effect on the game of billiards, considering the large mass and size of the billiard ball.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Particle in a Box Model

The particle in a box model is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics that describes a particle confined to a finite region of space with infinitely high potential walls. This model allows us to calculate the quantized energy levels of the particle, which depend on the width of the box and the mass of the particle. The energy levels are given by the formula E_n = (n^2 * h^2) / (8 * m * L^2), where n is the quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass, and L is the width of the box.
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Kinetic Energy and Speed

Kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v^2, where m is the mass and v is the speed of the object. In the context of the billiard ball, the total energy corresponds to its kinetic energy, allowing us to determine the speed of the ball from the energy calculated in the previous part. This relationship is crucial for understanding how fast the ball moves across the billiard table.
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Quantum Mechanics and Classical Systems

Quantum mechanics governs the behavior of particles at very small scales, where effects like quantization and wave-particle duality become significant. In contrast, classical mechanics describes the motion of larger objects, such as billiard balls, where quantum effects are typically negligible. The question of whether quantum effects are important for billiards highlights the distinction between these two realms, suggesting that while quantum mechanics is fundamental, its effects on macroscopic objects like billiard balls are minimal in practical scenarios.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When a hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from the n=2n = 2 to the n=1n = 1 level, a photon with λ=122λ=122 nm is emitted.

(a) If the atom is modeled as an electron in a one-­dimensional box, what is the width of the box in order for the n=2n = 2 to n=1n = 1 transi­tion to correspond to emission of a photon of this energy?

(b) For a box with the width calculated in part (a), what is the ground­ state energy? How does this correspond to the ground ­state energy of a hydrogen atom?

(c) Do you think a one­-dimensional box is a good model for a hydrogen atom? Explain. (Hint: Compare the spacing between adjacent energy levels as a function of nn.)

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Textbook Question

Let ψ1ψ_1 and ψ2ψ_2 be two solutions of Eq. (40.2340.23) [h22md2ψ(x)dx2+U(x)ψ(x)=Eψ(x)-\(\frac{h^2}{2m}\]\frac{d^2\psi(x)}{dx^2}\)+U\(\left\)(x\(\right\))\(\psi\[\left\)(x\(\right\))=E\(\psi\]\left\)(x\(\right\))] with energies E1E_1 and E2E_2 respectively, where E1E2E_1≠E_2. Is ψ=Aψ1+Bψ2ψ = Aψ_1 + Bψ_2, where AA and BB are nonzero constants, a solution to Eq. (40.2340.23)? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

A proton is in a box of width LL. What must the width of the box be for the ground­-level energy to be 5.05.0 MeV, a typi­cal value for the energy with which the particles in a nucleus are bound? Compare your result to the size of a nucleus — that is, on the order of 101410^{-14} m.

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Textbook Question

(a) Find the lowest energy level for a particle in a box if the particle is a billiard ball (m=0.20m = 0.20 kg) and the box has a width of 1.31.3 m, the size of a billiard table. (Assume that the billiard ball slides without friction rather than rolls; that is, ignore the rotational kinetic energy.)

(b) Since the energy in part (a) is all kinetic, to what speed does this correspond? How much time would it take at this speed for the ball to move from one side of the table to the other?

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Textbook Question

An electron in a one­-dimensional box has ground ­state energy 2.002.00 eV. What is the wavelength of the photon absorbed when the electron makes a transition to the second excited state?

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Textbook Question

Consider a wave function given by ψ(x)=Asinkxψ(x) = A sinkx, where k=2π/λ k = 2π/λ and AA is a real constant.

(a) For what values of xx is there the highest probability of finding the particle described by this wave function? Explain.

(b) For which values of xx is the probability zero? Explain.

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