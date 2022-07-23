Skip to main content
Ch 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic Structure
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic StructureProblem 21a
Chapter 40, Problem 21a

A hydrogen atom in a 3p3p state is placed in a uniform external magnetic field B\(\overrightarrow{B}\). Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. What field magnitude BB is required to split the 3p3p state into multiple levels with an energy difference of 2.71×1052.71\(\times\)10^{-5} eV between adjacent levels?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Zeeman effect: The splitting of energy levels in the presence of a magnetic field is due to the interaction of the magnetic field with the orbital magnetic dipole moment of the atom. The energy difference between adjacent levels is given by ΔE = μ_B * B, where μ_B is the Bohr magneton and B is the magnetic field strength.
Express the Bohr magneton (μ_B): The Bohr magneton is a physical constant given by μ_B = (e * ħ) / (2 * m_e), where e is the elementary charge, ħ is the reduced Planck's constant, and m_e is the mass of the electron.
Rearrange the formula to solve for B: From the equation ΔE = μ_B * B, isolate B to get B = ΔE / μ_B. This will allow us to calculate the required magnetic field strength.
Substitute the given energy difference (ΔE = 2.71 × 10⁻⁵ eV) into the equation. Convert ΔE from electron volts to joules using the conversion factor 1 eV = 1.602 × 10⁻¹⁹ J.
Substitute the value of μ_B (approximately 9.274 × 10⁻²⁴ J/T) into the equation and calculate B. This will give the magnitude of the magnetic field required to produce the specified energy splitting.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Orbital Magnetic Dipole Moment

The orbital magnetic dipole moment arises from the motion of an electron in an atom, specifically its orbital angular momentum. It is a vector quantity that represents the magnetic strength and orientation of the electron's orbit. In the presence of a magnetic field, this dipole moment interacts with the field, leading to energy level splitting, known as the Zeeman effect.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Intro To Dipole Moment

Zeeman Effect

The Zeeman effect describes the phenomenon where atomic energy levels split into multiple levels when exposed to a magnetic field. This splitting occurs due to the interaction between the magnetic dipole moment of the atom and the external magnetic field, resulting in distinct energy states. The energy difference between these states can be quantified and is crucial for understanding the behavior of atoms in magnetic fields.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:40
The Doppler Effect

Energy Level Splitting

Energy level splitting refers to the division of a single energy level into multiple levels due to external influences, such as a magnetic field. The magnitude of the splitting is determined by the strength of the magnetic field and the properties of the atom, such as its magnetic dipole moment. In this context, the required field magnitude can be calculated using the energy difference between adjacent levels, which is given as 2.71 * 10^-5 eV.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:10
Intro to Energy & Types of Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from a 2p2p state to the 1s1s ground state. In the absence of a magnetic field, the energy of the photon emitted is 122122 nm. The atom is then placed in a strong magnetic field in the zz-direction. Ignore spin effects; consider only the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic moment. How many different photon wavelengths are observed for the 2p1s2p\(\rightarrow\)1s transition? What are the mlm_l values for the initial and final states for the transition that leads to each photon wavelength?

2089
views
Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom in the 5g5g state is placed in a magnetic field of 0.6000.600 T that is in the zz-direction. Into how many levels is this state split by the interaction of the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment with the magnetic field?

1532
views
Textbook Question

In a particular state of the hydrogen atom, the angle between the angular momentum vector L\(\overrightarrow{L}\) and the zz-axis is u=26.6u = 26.6°. If this is the smallest angle for this particular value of the orbital quantum number ll, what is ll?

424
views
Textbook Question

Consider an electron in the NN shell. For the electron in part (c), what is the ratio of its spin angular momentum in the zz-direction to its orbital angular momentum in the zz-direction? Note: Part (c) asked for the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction.

250
views
Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom is in a dd state. In the absence of an external magnetic field, the states with different mlm_l values have (approximately) the same energy. Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. Calculate the splitting (in electron volts) of the ml levels when the atom is put in a 0.8000.800 T magnetic field that is in the +z+z-direction

1341
views
Textbook Question

The orbital angular momentum of an electron has a magnitude of 4.716×10344.716\(\times\)10^{-34} kg-m2/s. What is the angular momentum quantum number ll for this electron?

1517
views