A hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from a state to the ground state. In the absence of a magnetic field, the energy of the photon emitted is nm. The atom is then placed in a strong magnetic field in the -direction. Ignore spin effects; consider only the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic moment. How many different photon wavelengths are observed for the transition? What are the values for the initial and final states for the transition that leads to each photon wavelength?
A hydrogen atom in a state is placed in a uniform external magnetic field . Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. What field magnitude is required to split the state into multiple levels with an energy difference of eV between adjacent levels?
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Key Concepts
Orbital Magnetic Dipole Moment
Zeeman Effect
Energy Level Splitting
A hydrogen atom in the state is placed in a magnetic field of T that is in the -direction. Into how many levels is this state split by the interaction of the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment with the magnetic field?
In a particular state of the hydrogen atom, the angle between the angular momentum vector and the -axis is °. If this is the smallest angle for this particular value of the orbital quantum number , what is ?
Consider an electron in the shell. For the electron in part (c), what is the ratio of its spin angular momentum in the -direction to its orbital angular momentum in the -direction? Note: Part (c) asked for the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction.
A hydrogen atom is in a state. In the absence of an external magnetic field, the states with different values have (approximately) the same energy. Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. Calculate the splitting (in electron volts) of the ml levels when the atom is put in a T magnetic field that is in the -direction
The orbital angular momentum of an electron has a magnitude of kg-m2/s. What is the angular momentum quantum number for this electron?