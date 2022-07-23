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Ch 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic Structure
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic StructureProblem 23a
Chapter 40, Problem 23a

A hydrogen atom in the 5g5g state is placed in a magnetic field of 0.6000.600 T that is in the zz-direction. Into how many levels is this state split by the interaction of the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment with the magnetic field?

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Step 1: Understand the quantum state of the hydrogen atom. The 5g state corresponds to the principal quantum number n = 5 and the orbital angular momentum quantum number l = 4 (since 'g' corresponds to l = 4). The magnetic quantum number m_l can take values from -l to +l in integer steps.
Step 2: Determine the possible values of m_l. For l = 4, the magnetic quantum number m_l can be -4, -3, -2, -1, 0, +1, +2, +3, and +4. This gives a total of 2l + 1 = 9 possible values for m_l.
Step 3: Recall the interaction between the orbital magnetic dipole moment and the external magnetic field. The energy splitting due to the Zeeman effect is proportional to m_l, with each level separated by an energy difference ΔE = μ_B * B, where μ_B is the Bohr magneton and B is the magnetic field strength.
Step 4: Recognize that the magnetic field causes the 5g state to split into 9 distinct energy levels, corresponding to the 9 possible values of m_l. Each level represents a different interaction energy between the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment and the external magnetic field.
Step 5: Conclude that the 5g state is split into 9 levels due to the Zeeman effect, and the splitting depends on the strength of the magnetic field and the value of m_l.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Orbital Magnetic Moment

The orbital magnetic moment arises from the motion of an electron in an atom, which can be thought of as a current loop. This moment is proportional to the angular momentum of the electron and is influenced by the electron's orbital quantum number. In the presence of a magnetic field, this magnetic moment interacts with the field, leading to energy level splitting.
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Zeeman Effect

The Zeeman Effect describes the phenomenon where atomic energy levels split into multiple levels when exposed to a magnetic field. This splitting occurs due to the interaction between the magnetic dipole moment of the atom and the external magnetic field, resulting in distinct energy states that can be observed spectroscopically.
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Quantum Numbers

Quantum numbers are values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. For the hydrogen atom, the principal quantum number (n), azimuthal quantum number (l), and magnetic quantum number (m_l) are crucial. The magnetic quantum number determines the orientation of the orbital in a magnetic field, which directly influences the number of split levels in the presence of an external magnetic field.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The hyperfine interaction in a hydrogen atom between the magnetic dipole moment of the proton and the spin magnetic dipole moment of the electron splits the ground level into two levels separated by 5.9×1065.9\(\times\)10^{-6} eV. Calculate the wavelength and frequency of the photon emitted when the atom makes a transition between these states, and compare your answer to the value given at the end of Section 41.541.5. In what part of the electromagnetic spectrum does this lie? Such photons are emitted by cold hydrogen clouds in interstellar space; by detecting these photons, astronomers can learn about the number and density of such clouds.

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Textbook Question

(a) If you treat an electron as a classical spherical object with a radius of 1.0×10171.0\(\times\)10^{-17} m, what angular speed is necessary to produce a spin angular momentum of magnitude 34h\(\sqrt{\frac34}\)h?

(b) Use v=rωv=r\(\omega\) and the result of part (a) to calculate the speed vv of a point at the electron's equator. What does your result suggest about the validity of this model?

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from a 2p2p state to the 1s1s ground state. In the absence of a magnetic field, the energy of the photon emitted is 122122 nm. The atom is then placed in a strong magnetic field in the zz-direction. Ignore spin effects; consider only the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic moment. How many different photon wavelengths are observed for the 2p1s2p\(\rightarrow\)1s transition? What are the mlm_l values for the initial and final states for the transition that leads to each photon wavelength?

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Textbook Question

In a particular state of the hydrogen atom, the angle between the angular momentum vector L\(\overrightarrow{L}\) and the zz-axis is u=26.6u = 26.6°. If this is the smallest angle for this particular value of the orbital quantum number ll, what is ll?

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom in a 3p3p state is placed in a uniform external magnetic field B\(\overrightarrow{B}\). Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. What field magnitude BB is required to split the 3p3p state into multiple levels with an energy difference of 2.71×1052.71\(\times\)10^{-5} eV between adjacent levels?

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom is in a dd state. In the absence of an external magnetic field, the states with different mlm_l values have (approximately) the same energy. Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. Calculate the splitting (in electron volts) of the ml levels when the atom is put in a 0.8000.800 T magnetic field that is in the +z+z-direction

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