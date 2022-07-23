The hyperfine interaction in a hydrogen atom between the magnetic dipole moment of the proton and the spin magnetic dipole moment of the electron splits the ground level into two levels separated by eV. Calculate the wavelength and frequency of the photon emitted when the atom makes a transition between these states, and compare your answer to the value given at the end of Section . In what part of the electromagnetic spectrum does this lie? Such photons are emitted by cold hydrogen clouds in interstellar space; by detecting these photons, astronomers can learn about the number and density of such clouds.
(a) If you treat an electron as a classical spherical object with a radius of m, what angular speed is necessary to produce a spin angular momentum of magnitude ?
(b) Use and the result of part (a) to calculate the speed of a point at the electron's equator. What does your result suggest about the validity of this model?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Angular Momentum
Classical vs Quantum Models
Linear Velocity and Circular Motion
The electron in rubidium (Rb) sees an effective charge of . Calculate the ionization energy of this electron.
A hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from a state to the ground state. In the absence of a magnetic field, the energy of the photon emitted is nm. The atom is then placed in a strong magnetic field in the -direction. Ignore spin effects; consider only the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic moment. How many different photon wavelengths are observed for the transition? What are the values for the initial and final states for the transition that leads to each photon wavelength?
A hydrogen atom in the state is placed in a magnetic field of T that is in the -direction. Into how many levels is this state split by the interaction of the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment with the magnetic field?
A hydrogen atom is in a state. In the absence of an external magnetic field, the states with different values have (approximately) the same energy. Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. Calculate the splitting (in electron volts) of the ml levels when the atom is put in a T magnetic field that is in the -direction
Calculate the energy difference between the ('spin up') and ('spin down') levels of a hydrogen atom in the state when it is placed in a T magnetic field in the negative -direction. Which level, or , has the lower energy?