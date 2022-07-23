(a) If you treat an electron as a classical spherical object with a radius of 1.0 × 10 − 17 1.0\(\times\)10^{-17} m, what angular speed is necessary to produce a spin angular momentum of magnitude 3 4 h \(\sqrt{\frac34}\)h ?

(b) Use v = r ω v=r\(\omega\) and the result of part (a) to calculate the speed v v of a point at the electron's equator. What does your result suggest about the validity of this model?