The hyperfine interaction in a hydrogen atom between the magnetic dipole moment of the proton and the spin magnetic dipole moment of the electron splits the ground level into two levels separated by eV. Calculate the wavelength and frequency of the photon emitted when the atom makes a transition between these states, and compare your answer to the value given at the end of Section . In what part of the electromagnetic spectrum does this lie? Such photons are emitted by cold hydrogen clouds in interstellar space; by detecting these photons, astronomers can learn about the number and density of such clouds.
The electron in rubidium (Rb) sees an effective charge of . Calculate the ionization energy of this electron.
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Key Concepts
Effective Nuclear Charge
Ionization Energy
Hydrogen-like Atom Model
(a) If you treat an electron as a classical spherical object with a radius of m, what angular speed is necessary to produce a spin angular momentum of magnitude ?
(b) Use and the result of part (a) to calculate the speed of a point at the electron's equator. What does your result suggest about the validity of this model?
The energies of the , , and states of potassium are given in Example . Calculate for each state. What trend do your results show? How can you explain this trend?
The doubly charged ion N2+ is formed by removing two electrons from a nitrogen atom. What is the ground-state electron configuration for the N2+ ion?
Estimate the energy of the least strongly bound level in the shell of N2+.
Calculate the energy difference between the ('spin up') and ('spin down') levels of a hydrogen atom in the state when it is placed in a T magnetic field in the negative -direction. Which level, or , has the lower energy?