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Ch 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic Structure
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic StructureProblem 33
Chapter 40, Problem 33

The 5s5s electron in rubidium (Rb) sees an effective charge of 2.771e2.771e. Calculate the ionization energy of this electron.

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of ionization energy. Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its ground state. For this problem, we will use the effective nuclear charge (Z_eff) and the Bohr model to calculate the ionization energy.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the energy of an electron in the Bohr model: \( E_n = - \frac{Z_{\text{eff}}^2 \cdot e^4}{8 \cdot \pi^2 \cdot \epsilon_0^2 \cdot h^2 \cdot n^2} \), where \( Z_{\text{eff}} \) is the effective nuclear charge, \( e \) is the elementary charge, \( \epsilon_0 \) is the permittivity of free space, \( h \) is Planck's constant, and \( n \) is the principal quantum number.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. For rubidium's 5s electron, \( Z_{\text{eff}} = 2.771 \), \( n = 5 \), and the constants \( e \), \( \epsilon_0 \), and \( h \) are known physical constants. Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., SI units).
Step 4: Simplify the expression to calculate the energy \( E_n \). This will give the energy of the electron in joules. Since ionization energy is the energy required to remove the electron, take the absolute value of \( E_n \).
Step 5: Convert the ionization energy from joules to electron volts (eV) using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ eV} = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \text{ J} \). This will provide the ionization energy in a more convenient unit for atomic-scale calculations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Effective Nuclear Charge

Effective nuclear charge (Z_eff) is the net positive charge experienced by an electron in a multi-electron atom. It accounts for the shielding effect of inner electrons, which reduces the full nuclear charge felt by outer electrons. In this case, the 5s electron in rubidium experiences an effective charge of 2.771e, which influences its ionization energy.
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Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the amount of energy required to remove an electron from an atom or ion in its gaseous state. It is influenced by the effective nuclear charge and the distance of the electron from the nucleus. Higher effective nuclear charge typically results in higher ionization energy, as electrons are held more tightly by the nucleus.
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Hydrogen-like Atom Model

The hydrogen-like atom model simplifies the calculation of ionization energy for multi-electron atoms by treating them as if they were similar to hydrogen, where only one electron is present. The formula for ionization energy can be adapted from the hydrogen atom's energy levels, using the effective nuclear charge to determine the energy required to remove the electron from the atom.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The hyperfine interaction in a hydrogen atom between the magnetic dipole moment of the proton and the spin magnetic dipole moment of the electron splits the ground level into two levels separated by 5.9×1065.9\(\times\)10^{-6} eV. Calculate the wavelength and frequency of the photon emitted when the atom makes a transition between these states, and compare your answer to the value given at the end of Section 41.541.5. In what part of the electromagnetic spectrum does this lie? Such photons are emitted by cold hydrogen clouds in interstellar space; by detecting these photons, astronomers can learn about the number and density of such clouds.

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Textbook Question

(a) If you treat an electron as a classical spherical object with a radius of 1.0×10171.0\(\times\)10^{-17} m, what angular speed is necessary to produce a spin angular momentum of magnitude 34h\(\sqrt{\frac34}\)h?

(b) Use v=rωv=r\(\omega\) and the result of part (a) to calculate the speed vv of a point at the electron's equator. What does your result suggest about the validity of this model?

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Textbook Question

The energies of the 4s4s, 4p4p, and 4d4d states of potassium are given in Example 41.1041.10. Calculate ZeffZ_{eff} for each state. What trend do your results show? How can you explain this trend?

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Textbook Question

The doubly charged ion N2+ is formed by removing two electrons from a nitrogen atom. What is the ground-state electron configuration for the N2+ ion?

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Textbook Question

Estimate the energy of the least strongly bound level in the LL shell of N2+.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the energy difference between the ms=12m_{s}=\(\frac\)12 ('spin up') and ms=12m_{s}=-\(\frac\)12 ('spin down') levels of a hydrogen atom in the 1s1s state when it is placed in a 1.451.45 T magnetic field in the negative zz-direction. Which level, ms=12m_{s}=\(\frac\)12 or ms=12m_{s}=-\(\frac\)12, has the lower energy?

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