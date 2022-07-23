Wavelength Calculation

The wavelength of emitted X-rays can be calculated using the energy of the emitted photon, which is related to the energy difference between the two electron shells involved in the transition. The relationship is given by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is the energy of the photon, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. By rearranging this equation, one can determine the wavelength from the energy difference.