Textbook Question
The energies of the , , and states of potassium are given in Example . Calculate for each state. What trend do your results show? How can you explain this trend?
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The energies of the , , and states of potassium are given in Example . Calculate for each state. What trend do your results show? How can you explain this trend?
The electron in rubidium (Rb) sees an effective charge of . Calculate the ionization energy of this electron.
The energies for an electron in the , , and shells of the tungsten atom are eV, eV, and eV, respectively. Calculate the wavelengths of the and x rays of tungsten.
Estimate the energy of the least strongly bound level in the shell of N2+.
Calculate the energy difference between the ('spin up') and ('spin down') levels of a hydrogen atom in the state when it is placed in a T magnetic field in the negative -direction. Which level, or , has the lower energy?