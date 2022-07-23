The hyperfine interaction in a hydrogen atom between the magnetic dipole moment of the proton and the spin magnetic dipole moment of the electron splits the ground level into two levels separated by 5.9 × 10 − 6 5.9\(\times\)10^{-6} eV. Calculate the wavelength and frequency of the photon emitted when the atom makes a transition between these states, and compare your answer to the value given at the end of Section 41.5 41.5 . In what part of the electromagnetic spectrum does this lie? Such photons are emitted by cold hydrogen clouds in interstellar space; by detecting these photons, astronomers can learn about the number and density of such clouds.