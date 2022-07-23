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Ch 42: Molecules and Condensed Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 42: Molecules and Condensed MatterProblem 29a
Chapter 41, Problem 29a

A forward-bias voltage of 15.015.0 mV produces a positive current of 9.259.25 mA through a pnp-n junction at 300300 K. What does the positive current become if the forward-bias voltage is reduced to 10.010.0 mV?

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1
Understand the relationship between the current and voltage in a p-n junction diode. The current through a diode is given by the Shockley diode equation: I = I_s (e^(qV / kT) - 1), where I is the current, I_s is the reverse saturation current, q is the charge of an electron, V is the forward-bias voltage, k is Boltzmann's constant, and T is the temperature in kelvins.
Recognize that the temperature T is constant at 300 K, and the reverse saturation current I_s does not change. The relationship between the current and voltage is exponential, so a small change in voltage will result in a significant change in current.
Use the Shockley diode equation to express the ratio of the currents at the two voltages. Let I_1 and I_2 be the currents at voltages V_1 = 15.0 \, \(\text{mV}\) and V_2 = 10.0 \, \(\text{mV}\), respectively. The ratio is given by: \(\frac{I_2}{I_1}\) = e^{q(V_2 - V_1) / kT}.
Substitute the known values into the ratio equation. Use q = 1.6 \(\times\) 10^{-19} \, \(\text{C}\), k = 1.38 \(\times\) 10^{-23} \, \(\text{J/K}\), and T = 300 \, \(\text{K}\). The voltage difference is V_2 - V_1 = 10.0 \, \(\text{mV}\) - 15.0 \, \(\text{mV}\) = -5.0 \, \(\text{mV}\), or -5.0 \(\times\) 10^{-3} \, \(\text{V}\).
Calculate the exponential factor e^{q(V_2 - V_1) / kT} to find the ratio \(\frac{I_2}{I_1}\). Multiply this ratio by the given current I_1 = 9.25 \, \(\text{mA}\) to determine the new current I_2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

p-n Junction

A p-n junction is formed by joining p-type and n-type semiconductors, creating a diode that allows current to flow primarily in one direction. The p-type material has an abundance of holes (positive charge carriers), while the n-type has excess electrons (negative charge carriers). This structure is fundamental in understanding how diodes operate under different voltage conditions.
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Forward Bias

Forward bias occurs when the positive terminal of a voltage source is connected to the p-type material and the negative terminal to the n-type material of a diode. This reduces the barrier potential at the junction, allowing charge carriers to recombine and resulting in a flow of current. The amount of current is dependent on the applied voltage and the characteristics of the diode.
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Shockley Diode Equation

The Shockley diode equation describes the current flowing through a diode as a function of the applied voltage. It is given by I = I0 (e^(qV/kT) - 1), where I0 is the reverse saturation current, q is the charge of an electron, V is the voltage across the diode, k is Boltzmann's constant, and T is the absolute temperature. This equation illustrates how current changes exponentially with small variations in forward-bias voltage.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires 0.670.67 eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?

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Textbook Question

The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is 1.11 mm. (b) Explain why pure silicon is opaque.

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Textbook Question

At a temperature of 290 290 K, a certain pnp-n junction has a saturation current IS=0.500I_S = 0.500 mA. Find the current at this temperature when the voltage is (i) 1.001.00 mV, (ii) 1.00-1.00 mV, (iii) 100100 mV, and (iv) 100-100 mV.

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Textbook Question

Pure germanium has a band gap of 0.670.67 eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of 250250 K, 300300 K, and 350350 K, calculate the probability f(E)f(E) that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.

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