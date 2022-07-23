Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?
Ch 42: Molecules and Condensed Matter
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 41, Problem 29a
A forward-bias voltage of mV produces a positive current of mA through a junction at K. What does the positive current become if the forward-bias voltage is reduced to mV?
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Understand the relationship between the current and voltage in a p-n junction diode. The current through a diode is given by the Shockley diode equation: , where is the current, is the reverse saturation current, is the charge of an electron, is the forward-bias voltage, is Boltzmann's constant, and is the temperature in kelvins.
Recognize that the temperature is constant at 300 K, and the reverse saturation current does not change. The relationship between the current and voltage is exponential, so a small change in voltage will result in a significant change in current.
Use the Shockley diode equation to express the ratio of the currents at the two voltages. Let and be the currents at voltages and , respectively. The ratio is given by: .
Substitute the known values into the ratio equation. Use , , and . The voltage difference is , or .
Calculate the exponential factor to find the ratio . Multiply this ratio by the given current to determine the new current .
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
p-n Junction
A p-n junction is formed by joining p-type and n-type semiconductors, creating a diode that allows current to flow primarily in one direction. The p-type material has an abundance of holes (positive charge carriers), while the n-type has excess electrons (negative charge carriers). This structure is fundamental in understanding how diodes operate under different voltage conditions.
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Forward Bias
Forward bias occurs when the positive terminal of a voltage source is connected to the p-type material and the negative terminal to the n-type material of a diode. This reduces the barrier potential at the junction, allowing charge carriers to recombine and resulting in a flow of current. The amount of current is dependent on the applied voltage and the characteristics of the diode.
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Shockley Diode Equation
The Shockley diode equation describes the current flowing through a diode as a function of the applied voltage. It is given by I = I0 (e^(qV/kT) - 1), where I0 is the reverse saturation current, q is the charge of an electron, V is the voltage across the diode, k is Boltzmann's constant, and T is the absolute temperature. This equation illustrates how current changes exponentially with small variations in forward-bias voltage.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is 1.11 mm. (b) Explain why pure silicon is opaque.
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Textbook Question
At a temperature of K, a certain junction has a saturation current mA. Find the current at this temperature when the voltage is (i) mV, (ii) mV, (iii) mV, and (iv) mV.
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Textbook Question
Pure germanium has a band gap of eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of K, K, and K, calculate the probability that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.
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