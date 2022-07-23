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Ch 42: Molecules and Condensed Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 42: Molecules and Condensed MatterProblem 24a
Chapter 41, Problem 24a

Pure germanium has a band gap of 0.670.67 eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of 250250 K, 300300 K, and 350350 K, calculate the probability f(E)f(E) that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The probability that a state at energy E is occupied is given by the Fermi-Dirac distribution: f(E) = \(\frac{1}{1 + e^{(E - E_f)/(k_B T)}\)}, where E is the energy of the state, E_f is the Fermi energy, k_B is the Boltzmann constant, and T is the temperature in kelvins.
Step 2: Identify the given values. The band gap of germanium is 0.67 eV, so the Fermi energy E_f is in the middle of the gap, meaning E_f = 0.67 eV / 2 = 0.335 eV. The energy E corresponds to the bottom of the conduction band, which is at 0.67 eV. The temperatures are T = 250 K, 300 K, and 350 K. The Boltzmann constant k_B in eV/K is approximately 8.617 × 10⁻⁵ eV/K.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the Fermi-Dirac formula for each temperature. For T = 250 K, calculate the exponent in the denominator: \(\frac{E - E_f}{k_B T}\) = \(\frac{0.67 - 0.335}{8.617 \times 10^{-5}\) \(\times\) 250}. Repeat this calculation for T = 300 K and T = 350 K.
Step 4: Compute the denominator of the Fermi-Dirac formula for each temperature: 1 + e^{(E - E_f)/(k_B T)}. This involves exponentiating the result from Step 3 and adding 1.
Step 5: Finally, calculate the probability f(E) for each temperature by taking the reciprocal of the denominator: f(E) = \(\frac{1}{1 + e^{(E - E_f)/(k_B T)}\)}. This will give the probability that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied for T = 250 K, 300 K, and 350 K.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fermi-Dirac Distribution

The Fermi-Dirac distribution describes the probability of occupancy of energy states by fermions (such as electrons) at thermal equilibrium. It is given by the formula f(E) = 1 / (e^((E - E_f) / (kT)) + 1), where E is the energy of the state, E_f is the Fermi energy, k is the Boltzmann constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This distribution is crucial for understanding how electrons populate energy levels in semiconductors.
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Band Gap

The band gap is the energy difference between the valence band and the conduction band in a semiconductor. In pure germanium, the band gap is 0.67 eV, which means that electrons must gain at least this amount of energy to transition from the valence band to the conduction band. The position of the Fermi energy within the band gap influences the electrical properties and conductivity of the material.
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Thermal Excitation

Thermal excitation refers to the process by which electrons gain energy from thermal sources, allowing them to move from lower energy states to higher ones, such as from the valence band to the conduction band. At higher temperatures, more electrons can be thermally excited across the band gap, affecting the conductivity of the semiconductor. The probability of this excitation is temperature-dependent and can be calculated using the Fermi-Dirac distribution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A forward-bias voltage of 15.015.0 mV produces a positive current of 9.259.25 mA through a pnp-n junction at 300300 K. What does the positive current become if the forward-bias voltage is reduced to 10.010.0 mV?

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Textbook Question

Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires 0.670.67 eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?

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Textbook Question

Calculate the density of states g(E)g(E) for the free-electron model of a metal if E=7.0E = 7.0 eV and V=1.0V = 1.0 cm3. Express your answer in units of states per electron volt.

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Textbook Question

At a temperature of 290 290 K, a certain pnp-n junction has a saturation current IS=0.500I_S = 0.500 mA. Find the current at this temperature when the voltage is (i) 1.001.00 mV, (ii) 1.00-1.00 mV, (iii) 100100 mV, and (iv) 100-100 mV.

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Textbook Question

Silver has a Fermi energy of 5.485.48 eV. Calculate the electron contribution to the molar heat capacity at constant volume of silver, CVC_V, at 300300 K. Express your result as a multiple of RR.

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Textbook Question

At the Fermi temperature TFT_F, EF=kTFE_F = kT_F (see Exercise 42.2242.22). When T=TFT = T_F, what is the probability that a state with energy E=2EFE = 2E_F is occupied?

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