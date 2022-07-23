A forward-bias voltage of mV produces a positive current of mA through a junction at K. What does the positive current become if the forward-bias voltage is reduced to mV?
Pure germanium has a band gap of eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of K, K, and K, calculate the probability that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.
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Key Concepts
Fermi-Dirac Distribution
Band Gap
Thermal Excitation
Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?
Calculate the density of states for the free-electron model of a metal if eV and cm3. Express your answer in units of states per electron volt.
At a temperature of K, a certain junction has a saturation current mA. Find the current at this temperature when the voltage is (i) mV, (ii) mV, (iii) mV, and (iv) mV.
Silver has a Fermi energy of eV. Calculate the electron contribution to the molar heat capacity at constant volume of silver, , at K. Express your result as a multiple of .
At the Fermi temperature , (see Exercise ). When , what is the probability that a state with energy is occupied?