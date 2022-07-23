Diode Equation

The diode equation describes the current flowing through a diode as a function of the applied voltage. It is given by I = IS (e^(qV/kT) - 1), where I is the current, V is the voltage across the diode, q is the charge of an electron, k is Boltzmann's constant, and T is the absolute temperature. This equation is essential for determining the current at various voltage levels in the given problem.