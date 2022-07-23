Textbook Question
A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and collide head-on, each with an initial kinetic energy of MeV.
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A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and collide head-on, each with an initial kinetic energy of MeV.
A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and are initially at rest.
Two equal-energy photons collide head-on and annihilate each other, producing a pair. The muon mass is given in terms of the electron mass in Section . Calculate the maximum wavelength of the photons for this to occur. If the photons have this wavelength, describe the motion of the and immediately after they are produced.