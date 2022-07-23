Textbook Question
The spectrum of the sodium atom is detected in the light from a distant galaxy. If the -nm line is redshifted to nm, at what speed is the galaxy receding from the earth?
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The spectrum of the sodium atom is detected in the light from a distant galaxy. If the -nm line is redshifted to nm, at what speed is the galaxy receding from the earth?
What is the total kinetic energy of the decay products when an upsilon particle at rest decays to ?
In which of the following reactions or decays is strangeness conserved? In each case, explain your reasoning.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)