Step 3: Calculate the rest energy of the particles. The rest energy of a proton is given by E₀ = mₚc², where mₚ is the mass of the proton and c is the speed of light. Similarly, the rest energy of an antiproton is the same as that of a proton because they have equal masses. Therefore, the total rest energy of the products is 3mₚc² (for three protons) + mₚc² (for one antiproton) = 4mₚc².