The spectrum of the sodium atom is detected in the light from a distant galaxy. If the -nm line is redshifted to nm, at what speed is the galaxy receding from the earth?
If a at rest decays into a proton and a , what is the total kinetic energy of the decay products?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Energy
Rest Mass Energy
Kinetic Energy of Particles
You work for a start-up company that is planning to use antiproton annihilation to produce radioactive isotopes for medical applications. One way to produce antiprotons is by the reaction in proton-proton collisions. You first consider a colliding-beam experiment in which the two proton beams have equal kinetic energies. To produce an antiproton via this reaction, what is the required minimum kinetic energy of the protons in each beam?
How much energy is released when a muon at rest decays into an electron and two neutrinos? Neglect the small masses of the neutrinos.
A meson at rest decays into two mesons. What are the allowed combinations of , , and as decay products?
What is the total kinetic energy of the decay products when an upsilon particle at rest decays to ?
In which of the following reactions or decays is strangeness conserved? In each case, explain your reasoning.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)