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Ch 44: Particle Physics and Cosmology
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 44: Particle Physics and CosmologyProblem 17a
Chapter 43, Problem 17a

A K+K^+ meson at rest decays into two pp mesons. What are the allowed combinations of π0π^0 , π+π^+, and ππ^- as decay products?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. A K⁺ meson is a particle composed of an up quark and an anti-strange quark. It decays into two π mesons (pions). The goal is to determine the allowed combinations of π mesons (π⁰, π⁺, and π⁻) as decay products.
Step 2: Recall the conservation laws. In particle physics, conservation laws such as charge conservation, energy conservation, and strangeness conservation must be satisfied during a decay process. For this problem, focus on charge conservation since the K⁺ meson has a charge of +1.
Step 3: Analyze the charge of the decay products. The π mesons have the following charges: π⁰ is neutral (charge = 0), π⁺ has a charge of +1, and π⁻ has a charge of -1. The sum of the charges of the decay products must equal the charge of the K⁺ meson, which is +1.
Step 4: Determine the possible combinations. To satisfy charge conservation, the decay products must include one positively charged pion (π⁺) and one neutral pion (π⁰). This is the only combination that adds up to a total charge of +1.
Step 5: Conclude the solution. The allowed combination of decay products for a K⁺ meson at rest is π⁺ and π⁰. This satisfies charge conservation and is consistent with the known decay modes of the K⁺ meson.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Charge

In particle physics, the conservation of charge states that the total electric charge before and after a decay must remain constant. For the decay of a K^+ meson, which has a charge of +1, the sum of the charges of the decay products (π^0, π^+, and π^-) must also equal +1. This principle helps determine which combinations of p mesons can result from the decay.
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Conservation of Baryon Number

The conservation of baryon number is a fundamental principle in particle physics, stating that the total baryon number must remain unchanged in any interaction. In this decay, since the K^+ meson is a meson (baryon number = 0), the decay products must also have a total baryon number of 0. This restricts the possible combinations of decay products to those that do not introduce any baryons.
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Decay Channels

Decay channels refer to the various possible ways a particle can decay into other particles. For the K^+ meson, the decay into two p mesons can occur through different combinations of neutral and charged p mesons. Understanding the allowed decay channels is crucial for predicting the outcomes of particle decays and analyzing the resulting particle combinations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the minimum beam energy in a proton-proton collider to initiate the p+pp+p+η0p + p → p + p + η^0 reaction. The rest energy of the η0\(\eta\)^0 is 547.3547.3 MeV (see Table 44.344.3).

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Textbook Question

You work for a start-up company that is planning to use antiproton annihilation to produce radioactive isotopes for medical applications. One way to produce antiprotons is by the reaction p+pp+p+p+pˉp + p → p + p + p + p̄ in proton-proton collisions. You first consider a colliding-beam experiment in which the two proton beams have equal kinetic energies. To produce an antiproton via this reaction, what is the required minimum kinetic energy of the protons in each beam?

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Textbook Question

How much energy is released when a µµ^- muon at rest decays into an electron and two neutrinos? Neglect the small masses of the neutrinos.

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Textbook Question

In which of the following reactions or decays is strangeness conserved? In each case, explain your reasoning.

(a) K++μ++νμK^{+}+\(\mu\)^{+}+\(\nu\)_{\(\mu\)}

(b) n+K+p+π0n+K^{+}\(\to\) p+\(\pi\)^0

(c) K++Kπ0+π0K^{+}+K^{-}\(\to\]\pi\)^0+\(\pi\)^0

(d) p+KΛ0+π0p+K^{-}\(\to\]\Lambda\)^0+\(\pi\)^0

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Textbook Question

What is the speed of a proton that has total energy 10001000 GeV?

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Textbook Question

If a Σ+Σ^+ at rest decays into a proton and a π0π^0, what is the total kinetic energy of the decay products?

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