Calculate the minimum beam energy in a proton-proton collider to initiate the reaction. The rest energy of the is MeV (see Table ).
A meson at rest decays into two mesons. What are the allowed combinations of , , and as decay products?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Charge
Conservation of Baryon Number
Decay Channels
You work for a start-up company that is planning to use antiproton annihilation to produce radioactive isotopes for medical applications. One way to produce antiprotons is by the reaction in proton-proton collisions. You first consider a colliding-beam experiment in which the two proton beams have equal kinetic energies. To produce an antiproton via this reaction, what is the required minimum kinetic energy of the protons in each beam?
How much energy is released when a muon at rest decays into an electron and two neutrinos? Neglect the small masses of the neutrinos.
In which of the following reactions or decays is strangeness conserved? In each case, explain your reasoning.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
What is the speed of a proton that has total energy GeV?
If a at rest decays into a proton and a , what is the total kinetic energy of the decay products?