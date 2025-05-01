Quantitative Reasoning
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(4a−5)(2a+3)\(\left\)(4a-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(2a+3\(\right\))(4a−5)(2a+3)
(4a−5)(2a−3)\(\left\)(4a-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(2a-3\(\right\))(4a−5)(2a−3)
(2a+3)(4a−5)\(\left\)(2a+3\(\right\))\(\left\)(4a-5\(\right\))(2a+3)(4a−5)
(3a−2)(4a−5)\(\left\)(3a-2\(\right\))\(\left\)(4a-5\(\right\))(3a−2)(4a−5)
Master Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Multiply the polynomials by using FOIL.
(5xy+3)(4xy−2)(5xy+3)(4xy-2)
Factor the following trinomials completely.
y2−7y+12y^2-7y+12
z2−11z+30z^2-11z+30
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for xx.
(x−5)(x+3)=0\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))=0
2(x−4)(x+6)=02\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+6\(\right\))=0
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2−10x=02x^2-10x=0