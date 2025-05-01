Quantitative Reasoning
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(3a+8)(a−1)\(\left\)(3a+8\(\right\))\(\left\)(a-1\(\right\))(3a+8)(a−1)
5(3a−8)(a−1)5\(\left\)(3a-8\(\right\))\(\left\)(a-1\(\right\))5(3a−8)(a−1)
(3a+8)(a+1)\(\left\)(3a+8\(\right\))\(\left\)(a+1\(\right\))(3a+8)(a+1)
5(3a+8)(a−1)5\(\left\)(3a+8\(\right\))\(\left\)(a-1\(\right\))5(3a+8)(a−1)
Master Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Factor the following trinomials completely.
y2−7y+12y^2-7y+12
z2−11z+30z^2-11z+30
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for xx.
(x−5)(x+3)=0\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))=0
2(x−4)(x+6)=02\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+6\(\right\))=0
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2−10x=02x^2-10x=0
2x2=5x+32x^2=5x+3