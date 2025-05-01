Determine if each statement is true or false. If false, make it true using one of the symbols: ⊂, ⊆, ⊈.

{ p , q , r , s } ⊈ { p , q , t , u } {\(\left\[\lbrace\) p,q,r,s\(\right\]\rbrace\)}\(

subseteq{\left\lbrace p,q,t,u\right\rbrace}\)