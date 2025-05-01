Multiple Choice
For each of the following, list all subsets & proper subsets.
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For each of the following, list all subsets & proper subsets.
Determine if each statement is true or false. If false, make it true using one of the symbols: ⊂, ⊆, ⊈.
Determine if each statement is true or false. If false, make it true using one of the symbols: ⊂, ⊆, ⊈.
Determine if each statement is true or false. If false, make it true using one of the symbols: ⊂, ⊆, ⊈.
For each of the following, list all subsets & proper subsets.
For each of the following, list all subsets & proper subsets.
Label the Venn diagram with the elements that belong in each set using
Create a Venn diagram with the elements that belong in each set using
Hint: B⊆A
Determine if each statement is true or false. If false, make it true using one of the symbols: ⊂, ⊆, ⊈.