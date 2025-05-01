Determine if each statement is true or false. If false, make it true using one of the symbols: ⊂, ⊆, ⊈.

{ a , b , c } ⊆ { a , c , d } {\(\left\[\lbrace\) a,b,c\(\right\]\rbrace\)}\(\subseteq{\left\lbrace a,c,d\right\rbrace}\)