Determine if each statement is true or false. If false, make it true using one of the symbols: ⊂, ⊆, ⊈.

{ 3 , 6 , 9 } ⊈ { 3 , 6 , 9 , 12 , 18 } \(\left\[\lbrace{3,6,9}\]\right\[\rbrace\]

subseteq{\left\lbrace3,6,9,12,18\right\rbrace}\)