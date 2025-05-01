Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
−1(6)25-1\(\left\)(6\(\right\))^{25}−1(6)25
(−6)10\(\left\)(-6\(\right\))^{10}(−6)10
6256^{25}625
(−6)25\(\left\)(-6\(\right\))^{25}(−6)25
Master Power of a Quotient Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify.
(x4y)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{x}{4y}\]\right\))^3
Simplify.
(y45)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{y^4}{5}\]\right\))^3
(3x4y2)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{3x^4}{y^2}\]\right\))^3
Simplify each expression.
(4x2)3\(\left\)(4x^2\(\right\))^3
(x2z5)4(x^2 z^5 )^4
(−2x4y5)4(-2x^4 y^5 )^4
(4x3y2z3)2(4x^3y^2z^3)^2
Simplify the expressions using the quotient to a power property.
(pq)7\(\left\)(\(\frac{p}{q}\]\right\))^7