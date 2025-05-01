Quantitative Reasoning
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8x6y4z68x^6y^4z^6
16x6y4z616x^6y^4z^6
16x3y2z316x^3y^2z^316x3y2z3
4x3y4z64x^3y^4z^64x3y4z6
Master Power of a Quotient Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify each expression.
(4x2)3\(\left\)(4x^2\(\right\))^3
(−65)5(-6^5)^{^5}
(x2z5)4(x^2 z^5 )^4
(−2x4y5)4(-2x^4 y^5 )^4
Simplify the expressions using the quotient to a power property.
(pq)7\(\left\)(\(\frac{p}{q}\]\right\))^7
(811)2\(\left\)(\(\frac{8}{11}\]\right\))^2
(a−3)4\(\left\)(\(\frac{a}{-3}\]\right\))^4
Simplify.
(x4y)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{x}{4y}\]\right\))^3