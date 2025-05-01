Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
x364y\(\frac{x^3}{64y}\)
x34y\(\frac{x^3}{4y}\)
x34y3\(\frac{x^3}{4y^3}\)
x364y3\(\frac{x^3}{64y^3}\)
Master Power of a Quotient Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify each expression.
(4x3y2z3)2(4x^3y^2z^3)^2
Simplify the expressions using the quotient to a power property.
(pq)7\(\left\)(\(\frac{p}{q}\]\right\))^7
(811)2\(\left\)(\(\frac{8}{11}\]\right\))^2
(a−3)4\(\left\)(\(\frac{a}{-3}\]\right\))^4
Simplify.
(y45)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{y^4}{5}\]\right\))^3
(3x4y2)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{3x^4}{y^2}\]\right\))^3
(4x2)3\(\left\)(4x^2\(\right\))^3
(−65)5(-6^5)^{^5}