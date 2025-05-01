Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
p7q\(\frac{p^7}{q}\)
pq7\(\frac{p}{q^7}\)
p7q7\(\frac{p^7}{q^7}\)
pq\(\frac{p}{q}\)qp
Master Power of a Quotient Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify each expression.
(−65)5(-6^5)^{^5}
(x2z5)4(x^2 z^5 )^4
(−2x4y5)4(-2x^4 y^5 )^4
(4x3y2z3)2(4x^3y^2z^3)^2
Simplify the expressions using the quotient to a power property.
(811)2\(\left\)(\(\frac{8}{11}\]\right\))^2
(a−3)4\(\left\)(\(\frac{a}{-3}\]\right\))^4
Simplify.
(x4y)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{x}{4y}\]\right\))^3
Simplify.
(y45)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{y^4}{5}\]\right\))^3