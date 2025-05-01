Quantitative Reasoning
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64121\(\frac{64}{121}\)12164
811\(\frac{8}{11}\)118
6411\(\frac{64}{11}\)1164
8121\(\frac{8}{121}\)1218
Master Power of a Quotient Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Simplify each expression.
(x2z5)4(x^2 z^5 )^4
(−2x4y5)4(-2x^4 y^5 )^4
(4x3y2z3)2(4x^3y^2z^3)^2
Simplify the expressions using the quotient to a power property.
(pq)7\(\left\)(\(\frac{p}{q}\]\right\))^7
(a−3)4\(\left\)(\(\frac{a}{-3}\]\right\))^4
Simplify.
(x4y)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{x}{4y}\]\right\))^3
Simplify.
(y45)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{y^4}{5}\]\right\))^3
(3x4y2)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{3x^4}{y^2}\]\right\))^3