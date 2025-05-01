Multiple Choice
Find the next two numbers in the pattern.
___, ___, …
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Find the next two numbers in the pattern.
___, ___, …
Classify the following as either inductive or deductive reasoning.
Looking at the student roster for geometry, all the students on the list have already passed algebra I. Thus, we can conclude that students must pass algebra I before enrolling in geometry.
Use inductive reasoning to find the next figure in the pattern.
Use inductive reasoning to find the next figure in the pattern.
Classify the following as either inductive or deductive reasoning.
All students must pass calculus I before they can be enrolled in calculus II. Maria is enrolled in calculus II. Thus, we conclude Maria passed calculus I.
Find the next two numbers in the pattern.
___, ___, …