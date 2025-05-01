Multiple Choice
Given the description of a set, write it using the Roster Method.
“The set of letters that can be vowels in the English alphabet.”
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Given the description of a set, write it using the Roster Method.
“The set of letters that can be vowels in the English alphabet.”
Fill in the blank with ∈ or ∉ to make the statement true.
15 ____ {3,6,9,12,…}
Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all large cities in the world
Given the description of a set, write it using the Roster Method.
“The set of prime numbers less than 15.”
Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all even integers
Determine if each statement is true or false.
Fill in the blank with ∈ or ∉ to make the statement true.
D ____ {A,C,E,G,…}
Determine if each statement is true or false.
The set of all even numbers is