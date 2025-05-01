Multiple Choice
Shade the set B=A’ on the Venn diagram. Then write sets A,B, & U using the roster method.
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Shade the set B=A’ on the Venn diagram. Then write sets A,B, & U using the roster method.
Find the complement of each set.
Write the specified set using the roster method given
Write the specified set using the roster method given
Find the complement of each set.
Label the Venn diagram with the elements that belong in each set using ,
. Then find & shade O=E’.
Write the specified set using the roster method given
Write the specified set using the roster method given