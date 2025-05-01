Multiple Choice
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(B)
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From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(B)
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(A)
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(A)
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(B)
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(C)
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.