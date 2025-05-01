Multiple Choice
Classify each angle as acute, right, obtuse, straight, or none of the above.
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Classify each angle as acute, right, obtuse, straight, or none of the above.
Classify each angle as acute, right, obtuse, straight, or none of the above.
Find the complement & supplement of a angle.
Complement: ____
Supplement: ____
Classify each angle as acute, right, obtuse, straight, or none of the above.
The measure of an angle is 9° more than that of its supplement. Find the measure of each unknown angle.
Hint: let x be the measure of the supplement & sketch the angles