Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics15m
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family
Defining Family
Multiple Choice
Using your knowledge of the functionalist perspective, why may extended family networks be more established in less industrialized and rural countries?
A
Extended families make it easier to determine inheritance.
B
Extended families typically show more affection for each other, therefore giving more emotional support.
C
Extended families can provide more social and financial support compared to nuclear families.
D
Rural areas tend to have lower birth rates, leading to more established extended families.
