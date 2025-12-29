Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics15m
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family
Theoretical Perspectives on Family
Struggling with Sociology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Theoretical Perspectives on Families
Hannah Gordils
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice