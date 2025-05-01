Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
1. Introduction to Sociology
History of Sociology
Multiple Choice
Which famous sociologist is considered to be the founder of sociology?
A
Karl Marx
B
Auguste Comte
C
Max Weber
D
Emile Durkheim
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking about the founder of sociology, which refers to the person who is credited with establishing sociology as a distinct academic discipline.
Recall that Auguste Comte is widely recognized as the 'father of sociology' because he coined the term 'sociology' and worked to develop it as a scientific study of society.
Note that while Karl Marx, Max Weber, and Emile Durkheim are all influential sociologists who contributed significantly to sociological theory, they are not considered the founders of the discipline itself.
Identify Auguste Comte as the correct answer based on his foundational role in defining sociology and promoting its scientific approach.
Summarize that the founder of sociology is Auguste Comte, who laid the groundwork for the field's development.
