Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics15m
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
16. Government and Politics
Theoretical Perspectives on Government and Politics
Multiple Choice
A sociologist who believes in the pluralist model would likely agree with which of the following statements?
A
Political power is concentrated in a society's most wealthy members.
B
Government systems are designed to protect and maintain the economy and the power of the ruling class.
C
Political power is distributed among many groups, ensuring that no single group dominates.
D
Governments have little power over the people.
Master Functionalist Perspective on Government: Pluralist Model
