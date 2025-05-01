Multiple Choice
Which of the following correlation coefficients indicates the strongest relationship between two variables?
This study demonstrates that rich people are better parents.
This study found an association between income level and positive parenting, such that people with a higher income level demonstrated more positive parenting behavior.
This study found that having more money causes people to be better parents.
This research confirms that people who engage in positive parenting make more money over time.
