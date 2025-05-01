Which of the following statements about religion is true?
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
15. Religion
Religion
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a denomination?
A
A local church where members worship and have social events together.
B
An exclusive group led by a charismatic leader.
C
An unrecognized, extremist branch of a church that isolates its members.
D
A recognized branch of a larger religion that has a set of distinct values and practices.
Master Introduction to Religion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning
