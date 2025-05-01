Based on your understanding of the functionalist perspective, which statement would you expect a functionalist sociologist to agree with?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
14. Education
Theoretical Perspectives on Education
Multiple Choice
A focus on credentials leads to increased ___________ among adults in a society.
A
Labeling.
B
Tracking.
C
Self-fulfilling prophecy.
D
Recidivism.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be examples of cultural capital?
I. Owning a computer for working on homework.
II. A parent with a master's degree, who can help you navigate college bureaucracy.
III. Access to a private tutor for the SAT.
1
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The hidden curriculum often ends up benefiting students from high socioeconomic status backgrounds.
1
