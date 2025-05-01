8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control
Crime in the United States
8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control
Crime in the United States
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- Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be considered a property crime?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which statement best reflects the sociological meaning of a "victimless crime."1views
- Multiple Choice
True or False? If false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.
On average, crime rates increase across adulthood, often peaking in middle adulthood.1views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a direct risk factor for adolescents engaging in deviant behavior?1views