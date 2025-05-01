Which of the following would be examples of cultural capital?
I. Owning a computer for working on homework.
II. A parent with a master's degree, who can help you navigate college bureaucracy.
III. Access to a private tutor for the SAT.
The interactions between students and teachers shape a student's expectations of themselves.
In a multicultural society, formal education teaches cultural expectations to aid in assimilation.
Formal education recreates the social structures of society at large and can perpetuate inequality.
Education in schools only functions to create a more merit-based society.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The hidden curriculum often ends up benefiting students from high socioeconomic status backgrounds.
A focus on credentials leads to increased ___________ among adults in a society.