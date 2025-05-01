David is frustrated with the way his boss has been treating him, but he can't risk standing up to his boss and losing his job. To get out all his pent-up anger and frustration, David starts taking a kick-boxing class three times a week. According to Freud, this would be an example of:
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family Coming soon
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics Coming soon
- 17. Work and Economy Coming soon
- 18. Health and Medicine Coming soon
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change Coming soon
5. Socialization and the Life Course
Theories of Socialization
Struggling with Sociology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement. The statement "I don't steal because I don't want to break the law" reflects conventional moral reasoning.
A
True.
B
False; it represents preconventional moral reasoning.
C
False; it represents post conventional moral reasoning.
D
False; This statement is not a moral judgement at all.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of moral reasoning stages as proposed by Lawrence Kohlberg, which include preconventional, conventional, and postconventional levels.
Step 2: Identify that preconventional moral reasoning is typically based on avoiding punishment or seeking rewards, often seen in children.
Step 3: Recognize that conventional moral reasoning involves conforming to social rules and laws because they are seen as important for maintaining social order.
Step 4: Note that postconventional moral reasoning involves abstract principles and values that may transcend laws, focusing on justice and human rights.
Step 5: Analyze the statement "I don't steal because I don't want to break the law" and determine which stage it best fits by matching the reasoning to the definitions above.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In Mead's theory, which component of the self is responsible for spontaneous, impulsive acts?
1
views
Multiple Choice
According to Gilligan's theory, women are often socialized to make moral judgements that are based around:
1
views
Multiple Choice
David is frustrated with the way his boss has been treating him, but he can't risk standing up to his boss and losing his job. To get out all his pent-up anger and frustration, David starts taking a kick-boxing class three times a week. According to Freud, this would be an example of: