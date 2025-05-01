In Mead's theory, which component of the self is responsible for spontaneous, impulsive acts?
5. Socialization and the Life Course
Theories of Socialization
Multiple Choice
According to Gilligan's theory, women are often socialized to make moral judgements that are based around:
A
Unquestioning obedience to authority.
B
Justice, logic, and fairness.
C
Personal benefit.
D
Relationships, care, and empathy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Carol Gilligan's theory focuses on moral development and highlights differences in how men and women are socialized to make moral judgments.
Recognize that traditional theories of moral development, like Kohlberg's, emphasize justice, logic, and fairness as the basis for moral reasoning.
Note that Gilligan argued women tend to approach moral problems differently, emphasizing the importance of relationships, care, and empathy rather than abstract principles.
Identify that according to Gilligan, women are socialized to prioritize maintaining relationships and responding to the needs of others when making moral decisions.
Conclude that the correct answer reflects Gilligan's view that women's moral judgments are often based around relationships, care, and empathy.
